PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2022) Information Technician 3rd Class Clarissa Arriola, left, a native of Los Angles, and Information Technician Seaman Deleon Sippio, right, a native of Kissimmee, Fla., conduct maintenance on an antenna array aboard Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 22, 2022. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 23:30 Photo ID: 7068399 VIRIN: 220222-N-HV010-2031 Resolution: 3642x2428 Size: 858.83 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.