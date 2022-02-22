PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Zachary Burgess, a native of Baytown, Texas, operates an angle grinder aboard Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 22, 2022. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 23:30 Photo ID: 7068400 VIRIN: 220222-N-HV010-2016 Resolution: 7757x5174 Size: 1.49 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.