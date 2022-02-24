Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Rope Bridge [Image 2 of 2]

    One Rope Bridge

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Medics assigned to 325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division practice moving a patient through jungle terrain using the one rope bridge method at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Feb. 24, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Martin)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022
    Location: HI, US
    JOTC Graduation
    One Rope Bridge

    Medics learn unique lifesaving skills

    Medic
    Medical Training
    Jungle
    JOTC

