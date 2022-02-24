Medics assigned to 325th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division practice moving a patient through jungle terrain using the one rope bridge method at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Feb. 24, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Sarah Martin)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 18:58
|Photo ID:
|7068225
|VIRIN:
|220224-A-AK380-737
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
