    JOTC Graduation

    JOTC Graduation

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers and Marines stand in formation as graduates of the U.S. Army Jungle Operations Training Course at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Jan. 28, 2022. JOTC is a 12 day course that teaches basic jungle tactics and survival skills. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 18:58
    Photo ID: 7068224
    VIRIN: 220128-A-AK380-576
    Resolution: 1680x1120
    Size: 652.93 KB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JOTC Graduation, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JOTC Graduation
    One Rope Bridge

    Graduation
    Jungle
    JOTC

