JOTC Graduation

Soldiers and Marines stand in formation as graduates of the U.S. Army Jungle Operations Training Course at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Jan. 28, 2022. JOTC is a 12 day course that teaches basic jungle tactics and survival skills. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
