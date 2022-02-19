Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A legacy of hard work and selfless service [Image 2 of 2]

    A legacy of hard work and selfless service

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Dane McKenzie, an Electronic Warfare Officer at the 343rd Bomb Squadron, answers students’ questions during a tour of a B-52 Stratofortress at an Accelerating the Legacy event at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 19, 2022. The second day of the event focused on outreach to local elementary and high school students. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    343rd Bomb Squadron
    Reserve Ready
    Accelerate the Legacy
    Reserve Remembers

