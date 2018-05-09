Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A legacy of hard work and selfless service [Image 1 of 2]

    A legacy of hard work and selfless service

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA., LA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2018

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Dane McKenzie, 343rd Bomb Squadron electronic warfare officer, is all smiles after arriving at Fairford, England, Sept. 5, 2018. McKenzie overcame a variety of obstacles in his civilian and military life to achieve his dream of flying with the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2018
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 15:57
    Photo ID: 7067960
    VIRIN: 180905-F-YH293-1236
    Resolution: 4162x3329
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA., LA, US
    This work, A legacy of hard work and selfless service [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    307th Bomb Wing
    343rd Bomb Squadron
    Ample Strike 18

