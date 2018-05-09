U.S. Air Force Capt. Dane McKenzie, 343rd Bomb Squadron electronic warfare officer, is all smiles after arriving at Fairford, England, Sept. 5, 2018. McKenzie overcame a variety of obstacles in his civilian and military life to achieve his dream of flying with the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
A legacy of hard work and selfless service
