Senator Ernst visits Iowa ANG

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst visits the Iowa Air National Guard facility in Fort Dodge on February 24, 2022. Ernst is making the stop in Fort Dodge as part of her annual 99 county tour in 2022. The Air National Guard’s 133rd Test Squadron in Fort Dodge is tasked with testing and evaluating communication technologies for the U.S. Air Force. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

