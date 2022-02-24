Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senator Ernst visits 133rd [Image 4 of 5]

    Senator Ernst visits 133rd

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Senator Joni Ernst visits the Iowa Air National Guard facility in Fort Dodge on February 24, 2022. Ernst is making the stop in Fort Dodge as part of her annual 99 county tour in 2022. The Air National Guard’s 133rd Test Squadron in Fort Dodge is tasked with testing and evaluating communication technologies for the U.S. Air Force. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    GALLERY

    Ernst visits Fort Dodge
    Ernst visits 133rd
    Senator Joni Ernst visits 133rd
    Senator Ernst visits 133rd
    Senator Ernst visits Iowa ANG

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Senator Joni Ernst visits Fort Dodge, Iowa Air National Guard test facility

    U.S. Air Force
    133rd Test Squadron
    Fort Dodge
    Iowa Air National Guard
    185th ARW
    U.S. Senator Joni Ernst

