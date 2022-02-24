Brigadier General Matthew Barker, Texas Air National Guard Chief of Staff, speaks with students at Texas Southern University about opportunities within the Air Force, Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard, February 24, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1 invited General Barker to participate in their Houston Inspirational Zone Blitz event where they visited schools, extracurricular clubs and volunteer organizations to inform, influence and inspire the next generation of diverse rated aviators.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 11:29 Photo ID: 7067383 VIRIN: 220224-Z-VS466-1006 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.22 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Recruiting Service looks to inspire next generation of aviators [Image 6 of 6], by Sean Cowher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.