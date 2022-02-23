Students at the University of Houston listen to a member of Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1 speak about opportunities within the Air Force, Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard, Febuary 23, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1 is in Houston for their Inspirational Zone Blitz event where they visited schools, extracurricular clubs and volunteer organizations to inform, influence and inspire the next generation of diverse rated aviators.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 11:29
|Photo ID:
|7067381
|VIRIN:
|220223-Z-VS466-1003
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Recruiting Service looks to inspire next generation of aviators [Image 6 of 6], by Sean Cowher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT