    Air Force Recruiting Service looks to inspire next generation of aviators [Image 3 of 6]

    Air Force Recruiting Service looks to inspire next generation of aviators

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Sean Cowher 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Students at the University of Houston listen to a member of Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1 speak about opportunities within the Air Force, Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard, Febuary 23, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1 is in Houston for their Inspirational Zone Blitz event where they visited schools, extracurricular clubs and volunteer organizations to inform, influence and inspire the next generation of diverse rated aviators.

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Air Force Reserves
    Aim High
    InspireAF

