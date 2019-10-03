Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen complete home station readiness training [Image 8 of 8]

    Airmen complete home station readiness training

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2019

    Photo by Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Airmen from the 633d Force Support Squadron carry a tent cover for a single pallet expeditionary kitchen during home station readiness training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 9th, 2022. Airmen are expected to work together and have a fully operable SPEK within four hours to serve deployed Airmen at bare bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikaela Smith)

    This work, Airmen complete home station readiness training [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Deployment Training
    FSS
    JBLE
    Carry Equipment

