Airmen from the 633d Force Support Squadron carry a tent cover for a single pallet expeditionary kitchen during home station readiness training at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 9th, 2022. Airmen are expected to work together and have a fully operable SPEK within four hours to serve deployed Airmen at bare bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 11:12
|Photo ID:
|7067306
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-PG418-1010
|Resolution:
|3347x2610
|Size:
|530 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen complete home station readiness training [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT