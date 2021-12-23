Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Harbor House and Pier at Kuwait Naval Base [Image 2 of 2]

    Harbor House and Pier at Kuwait Naval Base

    KUWAIT

    12.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    The harbor house was part of a $53m U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District project that will enhance both Kuwait and U.S. military operations in the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 09:29
    Photo ID: 7067147
    VIRIN: 211223-A-A1417-0642
    Resolution: 1585x1076
    Size: 274.28 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harbor House and Pier at Kuwait Naval Base [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Newly refurbished pier and Harbor house, Kuwait
    Harbor House and Pier at Kuwait Naval Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S., Kuwaiti militaries celebrate infrastructure improvements

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pier
    Naval base
    Ribbon-Cutting
    Kuwait
    TAD
    TAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT