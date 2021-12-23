Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newly refurbished pier and Harbor house, Kuwait [Image 1 of 2]

    Newly refurbished pier and Harbor house, Kuwait

    KUWAIT

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Julie Shoemaker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    The $53m project, built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District will enhance both Kuwait and U.S. military operations in the region.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newly refurbished pier and Harbor house, Kuwait [Image 2 of 2], by Julie Shoemaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

