The $53m project, built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District will enhance both Kuwait and U.S. military operations in the region.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 09:29
|Photo ID:
|7067139
|VIRIN:
|211223-A-A1417-0643
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|288.04 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Newly refurbished pier and Harbor house, Kuwait [Image 2 of 2], by Julie Shoemaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Kuwaiti militaries celebrate infrastructure improvements
