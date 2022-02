Melis Venturelli, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron spouse, checks out some of the recommended websites and information at the Transition Employment Assistance for Military Spouses workshop on RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 23, 2022. The workshop was the first in U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa to be held in-person rather than virtually, at the Airman and Family Readiness Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

