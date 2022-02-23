Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A&FRC offers TEAMS workshop to aid spouse employment [Image 1 of 3]

    A&amp;FRC offers TEAMS workshop to aid spouse employment

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Ann Norris, right, standing, Department of Labor facilitator, explains information about a website to Dexter Howard, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron spouse, at the Transition Employment Assistance for Military Spouses workshop on RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 23, 2022. The workshop was the first in U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa to be held in-person rather than virtually, at the Airman and Family Readiness Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 08:55
    Photo ID: 7067081
    VIRIN: 220223-F-EJ686-1005
    Resolution: 4482x3081
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A&FRC offers TEAMS workshop to aid spouse employment [Image 3 of 3], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A&amp;FRC offers TEAMS workshop to aid spouse employment
    A&amp;FRC offers TEAMS workshop to aid spouse employment
    A&amp;FRC offers TEAMS workshop to aid spouse employment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RAFM A&amp;FRC offers TEAMS workshop to aid spouse employment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    Airman and Family Readiness Center
    Transition Employment Assistance for Military Spouses
    Dept of Labor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT