NAVSUP’s leaders in Europe host CTF-63/MSCEURAF’s new commander

Capt. Kenneth S. Pickard (right), Commander Task Force 63/Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa, visits with Naval Supply Systems Command’s (NAVSUP’s) fleet mail center team February 9, 2022 at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella manages postal operations for U.S. military members, DoD civilians and their dependents who live and work across U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa. NAVSUP FLCSI’s postal teams also support mail movement for U.S. 6th Fleet ships and mobile units, and those transiting to the U.S. 5th Fleet AOR. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Yanik)

