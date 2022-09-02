Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP’s leaders in Europe host CTF-63/MSCEURAF’s new commander [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVSUP’s leaders in Europe host CTF-63/MSCEURAF’s new commander

    ITALY

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    Capt. Kenneth S. Pickard (right), Commander Task Force 63/Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa, visits with Naval Supply Systems Command’s (NAVSUP’s) fleet mail center team February 9, 2022 at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella manages postal operations for U.S. military members, DoD civilians and their dependents who live and work across U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa. NAVSUP FLCSI’s postal teams also support mail movement for U.S. 6th Fleet ships and mobile units, and those transiting to the U.S. 5th Fleet AOR. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Yanik)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 05:23
    Photo ID: 7066904
    VIRIN: 220209-F-D0192-0002
    Resolution: 1358x1119
    Size: 965.84 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP’s leaders in Europe host CTF-63/MSCEURAF’s new commander [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSUP’s leaders in Europe host CTF-63/MSCEURAF’s new commander
    NAVSUP’s leaders in Europe host CTF-63/MSCEURAF’s new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVSUP&rsquo;s leaders in Europe host CTF-63/MSCEURAF&rsquo;s new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP FLC Sigonella

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT