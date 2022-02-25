NAVSUP’s leaders in Europe host CTF-63/MSCEURAF’s new commander

Photo By Joseph Yanik | Capt. Kenneth S. Pickard (right), Commander Task Force 63/Military Sealift Command...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Yanik | Capt. Kenneth S. Pickard (right), Commander Task Force 63/Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa, visits with Naval Supply Systems Command’s (NAVSUP’s) fleet mail center team February 9, 2022 at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella manages postal operations for U.S. military members, DoD civilians and their dependents who live and work across U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa. NAVSUP FLCSI’s postal teams also support mail movement for U.S. 6th Fleet ships and mobile units, and those transiting to the U.S. 5th Fleet AOR. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Yanik) see less | View Image Page

NAS SIGONELLA, Italy - Capt. Kenneth S. Pickard, Commander Task Force 63/Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (CTF-63/MSCEURAF), toured Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella’s (NAVSUP FLCSI’s) fleet mail center during his visit to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Feb. 9, 2022.



Pickard also visited with NAVSUP FLCSI’s commanding officer, Capt. Douglas MacKenzie, and his leadership team to discuss how the logistics command supports U.S. Naval, Joint, NATO Warfighters operating across U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa.



“The working relationship between FLCSI and CTF63 is crucial to logistics support across Europe and Africa,” said Cmdr. Gavan Aldridge, CTF-63 Fleet Sustainment Officer. “CTF63 executes Logistics lifts through their organic aircraft and ships and directs the movement of mail, CARGO, fuel, provisions, personnel and high priority repair parts. FLC owns the last tactical mile and executes movement to the warfighter, and operates support equipment required to transfer and deliver these commodities. The brief provided by FLCSI to CTF-63/MSCEURAF highlighted how our partnership is a force multiplier and our synchronized efforts ensure that our fleet can meet all mission requirements.”



Commander, Task Force 63 is the operational commander of all the U.S. Sixth Fleet air and sea logistics. Composed of oilers, provision ships, and repair ships, its mission is the delivery of supplies at sea, and effecting repairs to other ships and equipment of the Fleet.



Pickard assumed command of CTF-63/MSCEURAF during a ceremony Jan. 21, 2022. Full story here: https://www.c6f.navy.mil/Press-Room/News/News-Display/Article/2908735/ctf-63-welcomes-a-new-commodore/



“As FLCSI's Operational Officer, my goal while briefing Commodore Pickard was to share NAVSUP FLC Sigonella's capabilities throughout the theater,” said Cmdr. Treven Feleciano. “We look forward to our continued relationship with his team and CTF-63s overall success supporting the Naval and Marine warfighters operating in theater.”



CTF 63 is the operational commander of all Sixth Fleet air and sea logistics. Military members from CTF 63 work side-by-side with civilians from Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa as one unified staff. While in theater, Military Sealift Command’s Naval Fleet Auxiliary Force and Special Mission ships report to CTF 63 along with cargo planes that support Sixth Fleet and U.S. European Command logistics missions.



U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



FLCSI is one of NAVSUP's eight globally-positioned commands that provides for the full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to the U.S. Naval, Joint, NATO and Allied Forces across 14 enduring and forward operating sites; forward contingency and cooperative security locations in 13 countries in Europe and Africa.