    USS America (LHA 6) Returns to CFAS [Image 4 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Returns to CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) handle lines as the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) moors pierside at CFAS Feb. 25, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Returns to CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

