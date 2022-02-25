USS America (LHA 6) Returns to CFAS

Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) handle lines as the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) moors pierside at CFAS Feb. 25, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

