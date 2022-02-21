Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    836th Transportation Battalion conducts safety briefing ahead of Salaknib 22

    836th Transportation Battalion conducts safety briefing ahead of Salaknib 22

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston and 836th Transportation Battalion walk the port of Subic Bay with contractors utilized under U.S. Army Materiel Command’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, LOGCAP. LOGCAP will download equipment from Army Prepositioned Stock Afloat vessel in support of forces participating in Salaknib 22. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 836th Transportation Battalion conducts safety briefing ahead of Salaknib 22 [Image 3 of 3], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

