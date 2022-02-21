Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston and 836th Transportation Battalion walk the port of Subic Bay with contractors utilized under U.S. Army Materiel Command’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program, LOGCAP. LOGCAP will download equipment from Army Prepositioned Stock Afloat vessel in support of forces participating in Salaknib 22. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 01:34 Photo ID: 7066758 VIRIN: 220221-A-DO523-838 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.73 MB Location: SUBIC BAY, PH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 836th Transportation Battalion conducts safety briefing ahead of Salaknib 22 [Image 3 of 3], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.