836th Transportation Battalion conducts safety briefing ahead of Salaknib 22

Sgt. 1st Class Josefa Antuenz from 836th Transportation Battalion show Army Field Support Battalion-Charleston's Don Strunk how the equipment is configured on the U.S. Naval Ship Red Cloud during the port safety briefing. The Red Cloud is home to more than 11,000 pieces of combat and combat support equipment materiel to enhance logistical support globally and sustain Soldiers as resources shift throughout the operational theater. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Nelson, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade)

