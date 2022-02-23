Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 22: EnCAP site 3 [Image 17 of 17]

    Cobra Gold 22: EnCAP site 3

    THAILAND

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cody Townzen, a combat engineer with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, lays clears a waterway during Exercise Cobra Gold 2022 at the Wat Khlong Takian School, Chanthaburi, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 23, 2022. Cobra Gold 2022 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From February 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual theater security event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 00:05
    CobraGold
    ExerciseCobraGold
    RoyalThaiArmedForces
    CG22
    CobraGold2022
    ExerciseCobraGold22

