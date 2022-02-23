U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cody Townzen, a combat engineer with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, lays clears a waterway during Exercise Cobra Gold 2022 at the Wat Khlong Takian School, Chanthaburi, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 23, 2022. Cobra Gold 2022 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From February 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual theater security event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 00:05 Photo ID: 7066664 VIRIN: 220223-M-LN574-0252 Resolution: 2832x4240 Size: 1008.14 KB Location: TH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cobra Gold 22: EnCAP site 3 [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.