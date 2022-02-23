Cobra Gold 22: EnCAP site 3

Royal Thai Marine Pvt. Mattrapong Kaeosai, a mason with the Construction Combat Engineer Battalion, builds a school during Exercise Cobra Gold 2022 at the Wat Khlong Takian School, Chanthaburi, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 23, 2022. The Royal Thai Marine Corps, alongside the Singapore Armed Forces and the 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, built a new classroom during this period for the Wat Khlong Takian School, a primary school in the Khao Khitchakut District. Cobra Gold 2022 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From February 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual theater security event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

