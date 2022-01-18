Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polish Airman solves WWII mysteries [Image 4 of 5]

    Polish Airman solves WWII mysteries

    POLAND

    01.18.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    7th Air Force

    Tech. Sgt. Kinga Cummings, 303rd Intelligence Squadron, interviews a local in Poland, January 2022. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency investigative teams rely heavily on interviews to gather more information about possible dig sites. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 21:18
    Photo ID: 7066552
    VIRIN: 220120-F-IT794-1001
    Resolution: 1354x1200
    Size: 395.15 KB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish Airman solves WWII mysteries [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Polish Airman solves WWII mysteries
    Polish Airman solves WWII mysteries
    Polish Airman solves WWII mysteries
    Polish Airman solves WWII mysteries
    Polish Airman solves WWII mysteries

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Polish Airman solves WWII mysteries

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POW/MIA
    Polish
    Poland
    WWII
    DPAA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT