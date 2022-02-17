Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on masonry [Image 2 of 3]

    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on masonry

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Ramirez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    220216-N-MQ841-1008 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 16, 2022) Builder 3rd Class Alonso White, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, ensures that the masonry unit blocks are leveled for the construction of an exterior wall during a masonry tech trainer onboard Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme, California, Feb. 16, 2022. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are homeported out of Port Hueneme. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class William Ramirez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on masonry [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 William Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Expeditionary Combat Command
    NMCB-5
    Naval Construction Group 1

