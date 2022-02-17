US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on masonry

220216-N-MQ841-1007 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 16, 2022) Builder Constructionman Joseph Ayala, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, evenly spreads mortar to place concrete masonry unit blocks for the construction of an exterior wall during a masonry tech trainer onboard Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme, California, Feb. 16, 2022. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are homeported out of Port Hueneme. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class William Ramirez)

