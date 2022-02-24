Soldiers of the 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, compete in the Ahkio sled pull event as part of Cabin Fever 22, Feb. 24, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Cabin Fever 22 is a brigade-wide event used to promote physical, mental and spiritual fitness during the winter months of Wisconsin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 16:48 Photo ID: 7066260 VIRIN: 220224-A-FK859-274 Resolution: 3514x5282 Size: 8.26 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 181 MFTB Cabin Fever 22 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.