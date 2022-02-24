Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    181 MFTB Cabin Fever 22 [Image 3 of 4]

    181 MFTB Cabin Fever 22

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Soldiers of the 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 340th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, compete in the Ahkio sled pull event as part of Cabin Fever 22, Feb. 24, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Cabin Fever 22 is a brigade-wide event used to promote physical, mental and spiritual fitness during the winter months of Wisconsin. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 16:48
    Photo ID: 7066259
    VIRIN: 220224-A-FK859-211
    Resolution: 5885x3915
    Size: 11.94 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181 MFTB Cabin Fever 22 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    181 MFTB Cabin Fever 22
    181 MFTB Cabin Fever 22
    181 MFTB Cabin Fever 22
    181 MFTB Cabin Fever 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army
    Cabin Fever

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT