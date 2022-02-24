Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Commandant delivers State of the Coast Guard address in Clearwater, Florida [Image 8 of 10]

    Coast Guard Commandant delivers State of the Coast Guard address in Clearwater, Florida

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Chief Petty Officer Juan Gonzalez, a maritime enforcement specialist stationed at Sector St. Petersburg, Florida, watches during the 2022 State of the Coast Guard Address at Air Station Clearwater February 24, 2022. During the annual address, Adm. Karl Schultz, the commandant of the Coast Guard, reflected on the organization’s successes over the past year and outlined the shared vision for the future of the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 15:36
    Photo ID: 7066042
    VIRIN: 210224-G-AS553-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.41 MB
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Commandant delivers State of the Coast Guard address in Clearwater, Florida [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard

