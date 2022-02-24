Coast Guard Commandant delivers State of the Coast Guard address in Clearwater, Florida

Master Chief Petty Officer Jason M. Vanderhaden, the master chief petty officer of the Coast Guard, speaks during the 2022 State of the Coast Guard Address at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Florida, February 24, 2022. During the annual address, Adm. Karl Schultz, the commandant of the Coast Guard, reflected on the organization’s successes over the past year and outlined the shared vision for the future of the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)

