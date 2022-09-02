Tech. Sgt. Asia Clay, an aircrew flight equipment technician with the 172nd Operations Support Squadron, Jackson, Mississippi, prepares cabin seating aboard a C-17 Globemaster III, Feb 15, 2022. Clay was selected as the 172nd Airlift Wing’s first African American female student pilot candidate selected from within the wing’s ranks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 13:33 Photo ID: 7065886 VIRIN: 220209-Z-BT678-1081 Resolution: 3570x2248 Size: 584.26 KB Location: JACKSON, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 172nd Airlift Wing selects first female African American student pilot candidate [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.