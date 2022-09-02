Tech. Sgt. Asia Clay, an aircrew flight equipment technician with the 172nd Operations Support Squadron, Jackson, Mississippi, inspects oxygen systems aboard a C-17 Globemaster III, Feb 15, 2022. Clay was selected as the 172nd Airlift Wing’s first African American female student pilot candidate selected from within the wing’s ranks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds)
172nd Airlift Wing selects first female African American student pilot candidate
