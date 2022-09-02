Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    172nd Airlift Wing selects first female African American student pilot candidate [Image 3 of 4]

    172nd Airlift Wing selects first female African American student pilot candidate

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Asia Clay, an aircrew flight equipment technician with the 172nd Operations Support Squadron, Jackson, Mississippi, inspects oxygen systems aboard a C-17 Globemaster III, Feb 15, 2022. Clay was selected as the 172nd Airlift Wing’s first African American female student pilot candidate selected from within the wing’s ranks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds)

    This work, 172nd Airlift Wing selects first female African American student pilot candidate [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

