NETC Visits Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 23, 2022) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, right, presents an award to Surface Warfare Schools Command’s Command Master Chief Jeremy Douglas during a visit to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport, Feb 23. While onboard NAVSTA Newport, Garvin also visited Officer Training Command Newport, Center for Service Support, and the Senior Enlisted Academy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

