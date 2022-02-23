NETC Visits Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 23, 2022) Capt. Alexis Walker, commanding officer, Surface Warfare Schools Command, right, greets Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, during a visit to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport, Feb 23. While onboard NAVSTA Newport, Garvin also visited Officer Training Command Newport, Center for Service Support, and the Senior Enlisted Academy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

