Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NETC Visits Newport [Image 9 of 14]

    NETC Visits Newport

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derien Luce 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 23, 2022) Capt. Alexis Walker, commanding officer, Surface Warfare Schools Command, right, greets Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, during a visit to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Newport, Feb 23. While onboard NAVSTA Newport, Garvin also visited Officer Training Command Newport, Center for Service Support, and the Senior Enlisted Academy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 13:39
    Photo ID: 7065874
    VIRIN: 220223-N-EL867-0059
    Resolution: 3637x3484
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC Visits Newport [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Derien Luce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NETC Visits Newport
    NETC Visits Newport
    NETC Visits Newport
    NETC Visits Newport
    NETC Visits Newport
    NETC Visits Newport
    NETC Visits Newport
    NETC Visits Newport
    NETC Visits Newport
    NETC Visits Newport
    NETC Visits Newport
    NETC Visits Newport
    NETC Visits Newport
    NETC Visits Newport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Naval Education and Training Command
    RADM Garvin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT