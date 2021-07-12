Julie Anderson, chief of the Operations Branch at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, clears snow from an interpretive display for the Chena River Nature Trail on Dec. 7 at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. In partnership with the Fairbanks North 38Star Borough, the staff keep trails cleared in the winter for recreators to hike, bike, snowshoe and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 12:38
|Photo ID:
|7065772
|VIRIN:
|211207-A-QR280-1049
|Resolution:
|1575x1051
|Size:
|271.4 KB
|Location:
|NORTH POLE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter recreation thrives at flood control project in Far North [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Winter recreation thrives at flood control project in Far North
LEAVE A COMMENT