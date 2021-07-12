Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter recreation thrives at flood control project in Far North [Image 1 of 2]

    Winter recreation thrives at flood control project in Far North

    NORTH POLE, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Julie Anderson (left), chief of the Operations Branch for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District; and Brad Olson, asset management specialist; assess snow conditions on Dec. 7 near the Moose Creek Dam at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. The duo are among seven full-time staff members who work to prevent seasonal flooding in the Fairbanks area, while providing recreational opportunities to the community all year. (U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)

