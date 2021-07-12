Winter recreation thrives at flood control project in Far North

Julie Anderson (left), chief of the Operations Branch for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District; and Brad Olson, asset management specialist; assess snow conditions on Dec. 7 near the Moose Creek Dam at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. The duo are among seven full-time staff members who work to prevent seasonal flooding in the Fairbanks area, while providing recreational opportunities to the community all year. (U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)

Date Taken: 12.07.2021
Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US