Julie Anderson (left), chief of the Operations Branch for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District; and Brad Olson, asset management specialist; assess snow conditions on Dec. 7 near the Moose Creek Dam at the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole, Alaska. The duo are among seven full-time staff members who work to prevent seasonal flooding in the Fairbanks area, while providing recreational opportunities to the community all year. (U.S. Army Photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 12:38
|Photo ID:
|7065767
|VIRIN:
|211207-A-QR280-1031
|Resolution:
|2579x1721
|Size:
|369.75 KB
|Location:
|NORTH POLE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Winter recreation thrives at flood control project in Far North
