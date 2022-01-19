Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEXCOM supplies uniforms to Navy’s Maternity Pilot Program participants [Image 1 of 2]

    NEXCOM supplies uniforms to Navy’s Maternity Pilot Program participants

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) associates at its Southeast Distribution Center in Pensacola, Florida, pull maternity uniforms for Sailors participating in the Navy’s Maternity Pilot Program. NEXCOM supports the Maternity Pilot Program by managing maternity uniform inventory, coordinating the tailoring and mailing of the uniform items and tracking the uniforms for return and possible re-issue. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 12:22
    Photo ID: 7065709
    VIRIN: 220119-N-QY289-0001
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 114.18 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEXCOM supplies uniforms to Navy’s Maternity Pilot Program participants [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NEXCOM supplies uniforms to Navy’s Maternity Pilot Program participants
    NEXCOM supplies uniforms to Navy’s Maternity Pilot Program participants

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NEXCOM supplies uniforms to Navy&rsquo;s Maternity Pilot Program participants

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT