NEXCOM supplies uniforms to Navy’s Maternity Pilot Program participants

Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) associates at its Southeast Distribution Center in Pensacola, Florida, pull maternity uniforms for Sailors participating in the Navy’s Maternity Pilot Program. NEXCOM supports the Maternity Pilot Program by managing maternity uniform inventory, coordinating the tailoring and mailing of the uniform items and tracking the uniforms for return and possible re-issue. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

