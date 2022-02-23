220223-N-PS473-1037

MOBILE, Ala. (Feb 22, 2022) Chief Navy Career Counselor Latonya Perossier from Navy Recruiting Command, speak to students at the Univirsity of South Alabama during Navy Week Mobile, Alabama, Feb. 22. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst)

