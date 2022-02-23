Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220223-N-PS473-1010 [Image 1 of 3]

    220223-N-PS473-1010

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Garst 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans

    MOBILE, Ala. (Feb 22, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Linda Magee and Lt. Victoria Cooper, Navy Officer Recruiters at Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans, and Chief Navy Career Counselor Latonya Perossier from Navy Recruiting Command, speak to students at the Univirsity of South Alabama during Navy Week Mobile, Alabama, Feb. 22. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 10:58
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    Navy Week
    Mobile
    Navy
    Sailors
    NTAG New Orleans

