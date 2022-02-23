Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    172nd Airlift Wing Civil Engineers lead the way [Image 8 of 8]

    172nd Airlift Wing Civil Engineers lead the way

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Michael Hamilton, water and fuel systems maintenance specialist, with the 172nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Jackson, Mississippi, inspects and bleeds pressure from fire hydrants along the 172nd Airlift Wing flight line, Feb. 23, 2022. US Air Force Civil Engineers have been building/maintaining installations and responding to disasters for over 70 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds)

