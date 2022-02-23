172nd Airlift Wing Civil Engineers lead the way

Tech. Sgt. Michael Hamilton, water and fuel systems maintenance specialist, with the 172nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Jackson, Mississippi, inspects and bleeds pressure from fire hydrants along the 172nd Airlift Wing flight line, Feb. 23, 2022. US Air Force Civil Engineers have been building/maintaining installations and responding to disasters for over 70 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds)

