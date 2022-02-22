Fort Dix – 445th QM Company - Engagement Skills Trainer (EST)

These soldiers from the 445th Quartermaster Company are training at the Fort Dix Simulations Area in Bldg 3506 during EST Qualification. The (EST) Engagement Skills Trainer is a simulator that provides marksmanship training and trains soldiers on virtually all aspects of firearms training from calibrating weapons, to weapons qualification, to collective fire scenarios in numerous environments. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

