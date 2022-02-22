Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – 445th QM Company - Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) [Image 3 of 5]

    Fort Dix – 445th QM Company - Engagement Skills Trainer (EST)

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    These soldiers from the 445th Quartermaster Company are training at the Fort Dix Simulations Area in Bldg 3506 during EST Qualification. The (EST) Engagement Skills Trainer is a simulator that provides marksmanship training and trains soldiers on virtually all aspects of firearms training from calibrating weapons, to weapons qualification, to collective fire scenarios in numerous environments. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    VIRIN: 220222-O-BC272-704
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – 445th QM Company - Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) [Image 5 of 5], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Simulators Army New Jersey

