    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Dix – 621st Contingency Response Wing (621 CRW) Urban Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    Fort Dix – 621st Contingency Response Wing (621 CRW) Urban Operations

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 621st Contingency Response Wing (621 CRW) is a United States Air Force rapid response expeditionary wing, based out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey and Travis Air Force Base, California highly-specialized in training and rapidly deploying personnel globally to quickly open airfields and establish, expand, sustain, and coordinate air mobility operations during a variety of contingency operations. This unit is training at Rang 59E Combined Arms Collective Training Facility (CACTF) on the Fort Dix Range Complex. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 07:44
    Photo ID: 7065200
    VIRIN: 220215-O-BC272-474
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 865.8 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – 621st Contingency Response Wing (621 CRW) Urban Operations [Image 6 of 6], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Ranges Air Force MOUT New Jersey

