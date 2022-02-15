Fort Dix – 621st Contingency Response Wing (621 CRW) Urban Operations

The 621st Contingency Response Wing (621 CRW) is a United States Air Force rapid response expeditionary wing, based out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey and Travis Air Force Base, California highly-specialized in training and rapidly deploying personnel globally to quickly open airfields and establish, expand, sustain, and coordinate air mobility operations during a variety of contingency operations. This unit is training at Rang 59E Combined Arms Collective Training Facility (CACTF) on the Fort Dix Range Complex. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

