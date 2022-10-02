TF 51/5 conducts humanitarian assistance table top exercise with 10th Mountain Division, TG 56.4, and USAID

MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 10, 2022) – Melinda Hutchings, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Humanitarian Assistance Advisor to the Military, poses with a command coin gifted by Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5) following a weeklong table top exercise focused on a natural disaster scenario in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations Feb. 6-10. Humanitarian assistance and disaster response are core TF 51/5 capabilities, supporting other U.S. Government agencies. TF 51/5, a Joint Task Force-capable Headquarters, responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support U.S. Central Command, 5th Fleet, and MARCENT theater objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Jacob Dirr)

