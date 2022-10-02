Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF 51/5 conducts humanitarian assistance table top exercise with 10th Mountain Division, TG 56.4, and USAID [Image 2 of 3]

    BAHRAIN

    02.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 10, 2022) – U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Humanitarian Assistance Advisors, Sailors and Marines from Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade (TF 51/5), and Soldiers with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division and Civil Affairs (TG 56.4) pose for a photo to celebrate the successful conclusion of a weeklong table top exercise focused on a natural disaster scenario in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations Feb. 6-10. Humanitarian assistance and disaster response are core TF 51/5 capabilities, supporting other U.S. Government agencies. TF 51/5, a Joint Task Force-capable Headquarters, responds to crises and contingencies; coordinates, plans, and executes operations; conducts theater security cooperation; and advances emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in order to support U.S. Central Command, 5th Fleet, and MARCENT theater objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Jacob Dirr)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF 51/5 conducts humanitarian assistance table top exercise with 10th Mountain Division, TG 56.4, and USAID [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

