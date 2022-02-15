Vipers take flight

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1-3rd Attack Battalion, conduct pre-flight checks on an AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 15, 2022. Elements of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade are departing Germany for Lithuania and Latvia to conduct training with NATO allies. 12 CAB trains and remains a constant and credible U.S. Army aviation force in support of allies and partners and the stability and security of Europe. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)

Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 by SSG Thomas Mort