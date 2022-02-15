Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vipers take flight [Image 1 of 5]

    Vipers take flight

    GERMANY

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    An AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopter assigned to 1-3rd Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares for take-off at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 15, 2022. Elements of the 12 CAB are departing Germany for Lithuania and Latvia to conduct training with NATO allies. 12 CAB trains and remains a constant and credible U.S. Army aviation force in support of allies and partners and the stability and security of Europe. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)

    This work, Vipers take flight [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    eucom
    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    armynewswire
    europeansupport2022

