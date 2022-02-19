Vipers execute cold weather convoy

The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade completes a convoy from Ansbach, Germany, to Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, Feb. 19, 2022. The convoy is part of a scheduled training exercise to validate their ability to perform long-range convoy operations in cold weather conditions. The 12 CAB trains and remains a consistent combat-credible U.S. Army aviation force in support of allies and partners and the stability and security of Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)

